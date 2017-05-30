Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) announced today that it has agreed to pay off certain indebtedness by issuing common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in lieu of cash to McLean & Kerr LLP (500,000 shares) thus enabling the company to immediately apply more resources to its aggressive drill programs in Jamaica.

The settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and upon issuance, the shares will be subject to a four month hold period.

Contacts

Jeff Ackert, President and CEO • 1-613-839-3258 • jackert@carubecopper.com

Alar Soever, Chairman • 1-705-682-9297 • asoever@carubecopper.com

www.carubecopper.com

Carube Copper Corp. (TSXV: CUC) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects in Jamaica and Canada. In Jamaica, Carube Copper holds a 100% interest in 11 licenses, totalling 535 square kilometres. In Canada, it holds a 100% interest in three porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum properties, totalling 492 square kilometres within the Tertiary-aged Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia. Exploration continues on these properties with the goal of joint-venturing them to larger exploration and mining companies. Carube Copper continues to seek opportunities in Canada and the Caribbean for acquisition and development.

