Global $345.31 Billion Paper Packaging Market 2016-2022 By Products, Industry Verticals, Geography And Vendors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Paper Packaging Market - By Products, Industry Verticals, Geography And Vendors - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates, Supplier Market Shares (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The global paper packaging market was $240.15 billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach $345.31 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.24%. Of the paper packaging market, paperboard is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a forecasted growth rate of 7.5% during the period 2016-2022. Moreover, it also leads the market having a share of 36% making it the point of focus for the suppliers.

Paper packaging has the highest market share of the total packaging market. Added to this, the demand for paper packaging will continue to witness growth over the forecast period.

APAC region leads the market with a revenue share of 34% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America. Developing economies like India and China will drive the market for paper packaging segment, with applications across industries like healthcare, personal care, homecare, retail and others.

The carton board market is dominated by European producers exporting them to APAC because of limited domestic production capacity while, on the other hand, containerboard is majorly domestically produced in the region. Competition from other materials, especially flexible plastics, continues unabated, though rising oil prices work in favor of paper-based packaging.

Rock Tenn and MeadWestvaco merged to create a leading global provider of consumer and corrugated packaging. It is estimated that the annual synergies from the transaction are 300 million USD and will be achieved in the next 3 years

Products which are heavier do not use paper as a material for packaging. As such, paper products are majorly focused for tertiary packaging than for primary and secondary packaging The usage density in United States is more than 50 times indicating that there is more penetration ability. Countries like Brazil, Russia, China have excess supply and are exporting their paper products to other nations.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Market Overview



Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Industry Attractiveness - Porter's 5 Force Analysis

Industry Policies

3. Market Dynamics



Introduction

Drivers

Restraints

Technology Overview

Technology Snapshot

Market Segmentation and Forecasts

4. Paper Packaging Market by Products



Paperboard

Container board

Corrugated board

Others

5. Paper Packaging Market by Industry Verticals



Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Home Care

Healthcare

Retail

Others

6. Paper Packaging Market by Region



7. Global Vendor Market Share

8. Competition Analysis - Company Profiles



Tetra Laval

International Paper Company

Rengo

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Graphic Packaging International Corporation

Sappi Limited

DS Smith

Amcor

Mondi Group

Oji Paper

Smurfit Kappa

Metsa Group

Austrlian Paper

Visy

GH Packaging

KR Papers

GS Paper and Packaging group

Malex Paper products

Junopack

Napco

Middle East paper company

paper company AlMasah

Transpaco

Others

9. Investment Analysis



Opportunities in Paper Packaging Market

Future of Paper Packaging Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d2dms3/global_paper

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716