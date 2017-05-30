Independent Research Firm Names MediaMath a Leader in the Omnichannel Demand-Side Platform Evaluation

MediaMath Receives the Report's Highest Scores in Current Offering And Strategy

NEW YORK, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MediaMath, the leading programmatic company for marketers, today announced it has received the highest score in the current offering category from Forrester Research, Inc. in its report, "The Forrester Wave': Omnichannel Demand-Side Platforms, Q2 2017." Forrester recognized MediaMath as a top provider in omnichannel media-buying with the highest score possible in the product and service strategy criteria.

"We believe Forrester's rating acknowledges how efficient and effective our omnichannel programmatic platform is," said Joanna O'Connell, CMO of MediaMath. "Our clients understand how crucial it is to create a seamless marketing experience for the consumer, and as a result, drive better business outcomes. As the digital marketing environment becomes increasingly complex, Forrester's report validates for us how well-equipped we are to meet the needs of marketers today and strategically lead them in the future."

This particular Forrester Wave is a research report that evaluates omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) providers in the programmatic ad technology space. Forrester identified four areas of focus critical for omnichannel digital media buying: authenticated people-based data, access to quality inventory outside of the open exchange, transparency in machine learning and automation and new improvements in tools for planning and predicting.

