HUDSON, N.Y., 2017-05-30 18:32 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and associated services, announced it has signed a license agreement with ERS Genomics ("ERS") to utilize the company's CRISPR-Cas9 technology to generate unique murine models.



Under the agreement, Taconic receives a worldwide non-exclusive license to the CRISPR-Cas9 patents often referred to as the "UC Berkeley patent." ERS Genomics founder, Emmanuelle Charpentier, is a co-inventor of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology. This agreement with ERS complements Taconic's CRISPR service platform, adding to its existing license with the Broad Institute. Holding licenses with both groups provides Taconic access for use in all cell types as well as for use in both mouse and rat species, a rare distinction within the animal model field.



"There is no doubt that CRISPR-Cas9 has revolutionized gene editing and thus drug discovery. Adding the ERS technology to Taconic's existing CRISPR platform allows the company to stand out among competitors by offering a fully-licensed, comprehensive CRISPR platform," shared Dr. John Couse, Taconic Biosciences' director of genetically modified model design.



"We are very pleased to add Taconic to our list of licensees as it furthers our goal of making this technology more broadly accessible and Taconic is certainly a globally recognized leader in the animal model field," added Eric Rhodes, chief executive officer of ERS.



Taconic is a fully-licensed provider of rodent model generation services and has twenty years of model design experience. The company provides gene inactivation, gene mutation or replacement, transgene expression, RNAi, and gene editing via CRISPR-Cas9, pronuclear injection, and homologous recombination technologies to ensure that the right tools are leveraged for each specific customer project. Taconic's unique capability of providing a seamless transition from model design to breeding and colony management, offers customers a complete solution. These scientific services include acquiring or generating, importing, licensing, breeding, testing, preparing, and distributing genetically engineered models to any location worldwide.



About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.



Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic helps biotechnology companies and institutions acquire, custom generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, precision research mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.



