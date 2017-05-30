

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest loss. Early weakness drove the market below the 9,000 point level. However, the market pared its losses in late trade, receiving a boost from the pharmaceutical heavyweights.



Political concerns over Italy and Greece sapped investors' appetite for risk Tuesday. Investors were also disappointed after ECB President Mario Draghi once again stressed the need for a continuation of the loose monetary policy in the euro area.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.27 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,007.54. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.49 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.21 percent.



Aryzta was the weakest performing stock of the session, sinking 8.0 percent. The bakery group reported third quarter results that were better than expected, but said it is experiencing ongoing margin pressure from increased headwinds relating to labour issues and negative operating leverage from weaker revenue in North America and from optimising European capacity.



Bank stocks were under pressure due to the political situation in Italy. UBS dropped 1.5 percent and Credit Suisse fell 1.1 percent. Shares of Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.8 percent.



Cyclical stocks also turned in a weak performance Tuesday. Adecco and Lonza each declined 0.8 percent, while SGS and Sika lost 0.7 percent each. Geberit also closed down by 0.7 percent.



Richemont decreased 0.9 percent and Swatch slipped 0.3 percent. Dufry also weakened by 0.3 percent.



Roche and Novartis received a boost in the afternoon, following the positive opening on Wall Street. The stocks both finished higher by 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Nestle ended the day with a loss of 0.1 percent.



