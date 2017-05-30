Global $3.02 Billion Surgical Lasers Market Analysis and Trends 2013-2016 and Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Surgical Lasers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Surgical Lasers Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.02 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Laser for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases

3.1.2 Lasers in dermatology and plastic surgery for better patient care and treatments

3.1.3 Medical tourism is a significantly booming

3.1.4 Rising economies in developing countries such as China

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Surgical Lasers Market, By Type

4.1 Argon Lasers

4.2 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Lasers

4.3 Diode Lasers

4.4 Erbium Laser

4.5 ND:Yag (Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet) Lasers

4.6 Other Surgical Lasers

4.6.1.1 Fiber Lasers

4.6.1.2 Dye Lasers

4.6.1.3 Excimer Lasers

5 Surgical Lasers Market, By Application

5.1 Dentistry

5.2 Dermatology

5.3 Cardiology

5.4 Gynecology

5.5 Ophthalmology

5.6 Oncology

5.7 Urology

5.8 Other Applications

5.8.1.1 Liposuction

5.8.1.2 Ear, Nose and Throat surgery (ENT)

5.8.1.3 Gastrointestinal

6 Surgical Lasers Market, By End User

6.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

6.2 Clinics

6.3 Hospitals

7 Surgical Lasers Market, By Procedure

7.1 Laparoscopic Surgery

7.2 Percutaneous Surgery

7.3 Open Surgery

8 Surgical Lasers Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

10.2 Alma Lasers

10.3 Bausch &Lomb Incorporated

10.4 Biolitec AG

10.5 Bison Medical Co., Ltd.

10.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.7 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

10.8 Cynosure, Inc.

10.9 Danaher

10.10 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited

10.11 Fotona D.O.O.

10.12 IPG Photonics Corporation

10.13 Lumenis

10.14 Quanta System S.p.A

10.15 Spectranetics Corporation

