The global dental fittings marketis projected to grow to USD 4.95 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global dental fittings market for 2017-2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into hospital and dental clinic segments.

The dental fittings include dentures, archwires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. The braces or the brackets are meant to place the misaligned or crooked teeth in place. Based on the product type, the global dental fittings market is segmented into dentures and other dental fittings such as archwires, ligatures, and anchorage appliances

Technavio's research study segments the global dental fittings market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Dental fittings market in the Americas

"The Americas is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the dental fittings market. The market in the regional segment is dominated by North America, due to the high awareness about oral healthcare and cosmetic dentistrysays Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

The presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure facilities in the US and Canada is also a significant factor boosting the dental fittings market in the Americas. Also, a significant rise in the dental fittings market in Mexico due to the growth in medical tourism can be expected.

Dental fittings market in EMEA

The dental fittings market in EMEA is projected to be worth USD 1.21 billion by the end of 2017, and continue to grow at a moderate pace through the forecast period driven by the increase in older adult population and the migration of individuals to Europe for affordable dental treatment.

Additionally, the promotions undertaken by Eastern European governments and dental organizations to increase the awareness regarding the advanced dental treatments available in the market is also boosting the market growth. Countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, the UAE, South Africa, are expected to be the key revenue contributors to the market in EMEA.

Dental fittings market in APAC

"APAC occupied nearly a quarter of the global dental fittings market in 2016. The region's growth in the market is expected to be driven by a rising demand for laser dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and better infrastructuresays Srinivas.

The dental fittings market in Australia and Japan is driven by cosmetic and laser dentistry with the advanced equipment and robotic technology. Medical tourism has been increased in this region because of low dental treatment costs. Australia, India, China, Japan, and South Korea have some of the most advanced medical and healthcare facilities in APAC.

The top vendors in the global dental fittings market highlighted in the report are:

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann

