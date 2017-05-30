HeatGenie to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / HeatGenie, the self-heating technology company for the Consumer Packaged Goods space, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7th at 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST. Mark Turner, CEO of HeatGenie, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View HeatGenie's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/.

About HeatGenie

HeatGenie is a technology company in the self-heating space, where technology meets Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). Their technology allows CPG brands to heat ready-to-drink (RTD) products in 2 minutes, in single-serving, one-use cans. Think hot coffee, tea, hot chocolate, bone broth, soups, and sake in ready to drink cans.

HeatGenie has developed a superior technology that's attractive to brands and consumers, easy and affordable to manufacture and scale, safe, and recyclable. They are currently in active discussions with over a dozen large and mid-sized CPG brands around the globe. The technology is well-aligned to capture millennial consumers, who are increasingly focused on innovative and convenient products. HeatGenie's technology is complete and they are rolling into the marketplace in 2017 in multiple markets.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

