CapRocq Core REIT to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / CapRocq Core REIT, a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring Class-A commercial properties in the U.S. Heartland, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7 at 4:00 PM PST. Director and COO, Beau Blair, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

Since 2012, the CapRocq team has identified, acquired, owned, operated, and managed a portfolio of Class-A commercial properties and has invested $405 million in prior CapRocq programs. The team focuses on secondary and tertiary markets located in the Heartland, believing them to be underserved, possess strong economic growth, and create better acquisition opportunities. Building upon a proven strategy, highly qualified team, robust deal flow, and a strong track record of delivering attractive and stable yields to our investors, CapRocq Core REIT offers high quality Class-A commercial real estate investment opportunities.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View CapRocq Core REIT's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/.

Boustead Securities, LLC serves as Placement Agent to CapRocq Core REIT. For more information, please contact David Dobkin at (917) 667-6612 or david@dobkinco.com.

About CapRocq Core REIT

Based in Little Rock, AR, CapRocq Core REIT is led by Franklin McLarty, Kevin Huchingson, and Beau Blair. Our team has over 80 years of combined investment experience and $1.5 billion of combined real estate transaction experience in a wide variety of commercial real estate disciplines. CapRocq has a strong track record of success having invested $405 million in prior programs since 2012. CapRocq has consistently paid out cash dividends every consecutive quarter since inception. CapRocq is strategically affiliated with McLarty Capital Partners. More information is available at www.investcaprocq.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

