FOLSOM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- AgreeYa Solutions, a leading global software, solutions and services company, is proud to announce it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Company of the Year category at the 15th Annual American Business Awards. This is AgreeYa's third year in a row winning a bronze in this category.

Nicknamed the Stevie's for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20.

"AgreeYa is once again honored to receive a Stevie Award recognizing us as one of the top companies of the year," said AgreeYa Solutions managing partner Ajay Kaul. "The company has been fortunate to experience growth and advancement this past year and I believe the quality of our solutions and the support we provide has gotten even stronger. To receive such a prestigious award such as this -- for the third year in a row -- signals that we are doing something right."

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year and App of the Year, among others. AgreeYa was nominated in the Company of the Year - Business & Professional Services category for large companies. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

For more information about AgreeYa and its solutions and services, please visit http://www.agreeya.com/.

About AgreeYa Solutions: AgreeYa is a global provider of software, solutions, and services focused on deploying business-driven, technology-enabled solutions that create next-generation competitive advantages for customers. Headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa employs more than 1,400 professionals across its 15 offices in eight countries. Over the last 16 years, AgreeYa has worked with 200+ organizations ranging from public sector, Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries. AgreeYa's software portfolio includes SocialXtend (intranet and enterprise social collaboration), VDIXtend (desktop-on-cloud), Onvelop (unified enterprise collaboration and communication suite for mobile), Edvelop (single window collaboration and communication solution on mobile for 21st century learning), Cogent (comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms), QuickApps (award winning suite of SharePoint web parts and pre-built templates) and BeatBlip (test automation solution). As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides portal, content management, and collaboration on SharePoint, cloud and infrastructure, enterprise mobility, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing, and staffing (IT and risk/compliance) solutions. For more information, visit www.agreeya.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3144048



MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679 ext. 101

leslie@beyondfifteen.com



