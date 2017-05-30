NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - The 40-Year-Old Vegan: 75 Recipes to Make You Leaner, Cleaner & Greener in the Second Half of Life. (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.) has won two awards -- the 2017 International Book Awards in the "Cookbooks: General" category and the Green Book Festival, honoring books that contribute to greater understanding, respect for and positive action on the changing worldwide environment.

"We are so thrilled and blessed to be acknowledged for creating something that was such a joy from concept to completion," says Sandra Sellani, who co-authored the book with her twin sister Susan Sellani-Hosage. "Veganism is one of the most disruptive and powerful forces taking place today, and it has the ability to transform our health, our longevity and the perseveration of our planet."

In addition to the 75 vegan recipes in the cookbook, and a 52-week plan to help people "lean in" to veganism, the authors have included inspirational stories from other "40-year-old vegans" who have turned to plant-based living in their second half of life with dramatic and positive results on their health. Those featured come from all walks of life, from a certified personal trainer and marathon coach in New York, to an Illinois financial planner. It is the authors' hope that these stories will shatter any myths or stereotypes about vegans and demonstrate that transformational properties of a vegan diet in the second half of life.

For more information about the authors and The 40-Year-Old Vegan, visit www.40yov.com. Mercy for Animals, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing cruelty to farmed animals and promoting compassionate food choices and policies, is the beneficiary of ten percent of author proceeds from the sale of the book.

The 40-Year-Old Vegan is available at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com, select book stores nationwide and at the authors' website.

