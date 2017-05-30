Global $3.98 Billion Crystal Oscillators Market Analysis and Trends 2013-2016 and Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Crystal Oscillators Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Crystal Oscillators Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.98 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Security issues in low-cost oscillators

3.1.2 Rising espousal of fostered automotive electronics

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of crystal oscillators

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Crystal Oscillators Market, By Crystal Cut

4.1 SC Cut

4.2 AT Cut

4.3 BT Cut

4.4 Other Crystal Cuts

5 Crystal Oscillators Market, By Product Type

5.1 Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO)

5.1.1.1 Oven-Controlled Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCVCXO)

5.1.1.2 Temperature-Compensated Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (TCVCXO)

5.2 Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO)

5.2.1.1 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator (EMXO)

5.2.1.2 Double Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (DOCXO)

5.3 Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO)

5.4 Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO)

5.5 Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO)

5.5.1.1 Voltage-Controlled Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (VCTCXO)

5.6 Other Product Types

6 Crystal Oscillators Market, By Mounting Scheme

6.1 Surface Mount

6.2 Thru-Hole

7 Crystal Oscillators Market, By Application

7.1 Consumer Electronics

7.2 Research & Measurement

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Telecom & Networking

7.5 Military & Aerospace

7.6 Industrial

7.7 Medical Equipment

8 Crystal Oscillators Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Mercury Electronic Ind. Co., Ltd.

10.2 Siward Crystal Technology Co., Ltd.

10.3 Vectron International

10.4 Sony Corp

10.5 Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD) Corp.

10.6 SAMSUNG Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.7 Hosonic Electronic Co., Ltd.

10.8 River Eletec Corp.

10.9 Rakon Ltd.

10.10 Daishinku Corp.

10.11 TXC Corp.

10.12 Miyazaki Epson Corp.

10.13 Aker Technology

10.14 CTS Corporation

10.15 Intel Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66rhtc/global_crystal

