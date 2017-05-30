NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- ReadyCap Lending, LLC (www.rclending.com), a Preferred SBA Lender offering SBA 7(a) financing up to $5 million in markets nationwide, has hired Denise Clemence as Business Development Officer based in Tampa lending nationally.

Denise Clemence joins ReadyCap Lending with more than 13 years of experience in dedicated SBA lending. Her ability to work with business owners in preparation of a complete loan package has given her the ability to fund over $100 million towards the success of small business operators. The ability to manage and evaluate risks is beneficial to ReadyCap's clients, which include commercial brokers, bankers, referral partners and business owners.

"Denise is very well known and established in the industry and is one of those types of lenders that takes pride in personally managing every aspect of the loans that she closes," Mark Gibson, National Sales Manager of Ready Cap Lending said. "We are very proud and excited to add Denise to our team as we continue to grow our business into a top national SBA resource."

Throughout Denise's career she has been recognized as an influential member of the community through her continued involvement in CREW Tampa Bay, Small Business Resource Network, Leadership Tampa Bay and many more, as well as serves on the Governor's Florida Emergency Bridge Loan Review Committee. Denise Clemence can be reached at (818) 714-3960, or denise.clemence@rclending.com.

About ReadyCap Lending, LLC

ReadyCap Lending (www.rclending.com) is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Based in Union County, New Jersey, ReadyCap is supported by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, an investment manager based in New York City with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit http://www.rclending.com or call 888-354-0822.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Zbesko

Email Contact



