Emerging Markets Report: Headquartered in Orlando Florida, Publicly Traded Healthcare Company - Lifestyle Medical Network (LMNK) Sees Over 300% Revenue Growth in Q1 of 2017

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Lifestyle Medical Network (OTC PINK: LMNK), sees over 300% growth in revenue in Q1 of 2017 vs Q1 of 2016. In the ever-changing landscape in the world of Healthcare, Lifestyle Medical Network continues to grow and create value for their clients and shareholders.

Lifestyle Medical Network CEO, Chris Smith commented: "Our detailed planning, extensive industry knowledge, and undeniable results for our clients are the keys to our growth." He continued by saying: "The ongoing execution of our plan, and the results we've seen so far are extremely exciting. Not only for our clients and the patients they serve, but to our shareholders as well."

About Lifestyle Medical Network (LMNK):

Patient centric, forward thinking Managed Services and Solutions for the Healthcare Industry. Lifestyle Medical Network's services allow Healthcare Professionals to truly focus on their patient's well-being without many of the distractions of day-to-day operations. With customized solutions based on each Providers specific needs, wants and goals, Lifestyle Medical Network helps healthcare providers streamline their businesses, potentially creating better patient outcomes.

