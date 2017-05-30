BOCA RATON, FL--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Cleartronic, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLRI) announced the signing of an "Exclusive License Agreement" with a major university. The university has filed a patent for a new technology based on a nano-size array of rectifying antennas ("rectennas") designed to capture and output direct current (DC) from thermal radiation. This agreement provides Cleartronic the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize the new technology.

"This invention is in the field of energy harvesting. Essentially the technology allows the conversion from thermal radiation, or heat, into electricity. The invention produces direct electrical power without the need of differential temperature gradient. Sources of the heat could be from industrial, residential or even heat from the human body," said Larry Reid, President of Cleartronic, Inc.

Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic stated, "We have been working on this project for more than a year and believe it has the potential to be a disruptive technology. It is technology that originated at a major university and was available for licensing and commercialization. We secured the initial access to the technology last year and have now secured the rights to the patent and technology for the life of the patent."

These exclusive rights are effective for the life of the patent when issued.

About Cleartronic, Inc.

Cleartronic, Inc. is a technology holding company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products, services, and integrated systems to government agencies and business enterprises. In addition to its ongoing research and development projects, Cleartronic currently has two operating subsidiaries, ReadyOp Communications, Inc. and VoiceInterop, Inc. -- www.cleartronic.com.

