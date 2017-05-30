All Eyes Now Focus on CWL Anaheim on June 16-18 and CWL Stage 2, Beginning June 30

This weekend, the culmination of weeks of thrilling Call of Duty World League competition concluded with Splyce, the lone European representative, capturing top honors for the first time on North American soil at the CWL Global Pro League Stage 1 Playoffs. Over three days, eight of the top teams from CWL Global Pro League Stage 1 battled to determine the winner in a double elimination tournament.

After all top seeds from each group fell to the Loser Bracket following Day One of competition, it was ultimately Splyce and Luminosity battling for the lion's share of the Global Pro League Stage 1 $700,000 prize pool.

"Splyce came into the weekend as the sole representative of any teams outside of North America and they showed up in a massive way, striking early and refusing to slow down," MLG Call of Duty play-by-play caster Chris Puckett said of the Grand Finals winner. "In the Grand Finals, it was a superstar show from all four Splyce pros including team newcomer Trei 'Zer0' Morris, who captured MVP honors."

Here are the final rankings for the CWL Stage 1 Playoffs:

1 st Splyce

Splyce 2 nd Luminosity

Luminosity 3 rd FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan 4 th OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming 5 th /6 th eUnited

/6 eUnited 5 th /6 th Enigma6

/6 Enigma6 7 th /8 th Evil Geniuses

/8 Evil Geniuses 7th/8th Team EnVyUs

The top 12 teams from Stage 1 will qualify for CWL Global Pro League Stage 2, which begins June 30. Beginning June 15 and continuing through the CWL Anaheim Open (June 16 18), the last-place team from each group of Stage 1 will try to re-earn their spot in the CWL Global Pro League Stage 2 series via a Relegation Tournament against the top teams, based on CWL Pro Points for teams not already in the Global Pro League. One team each from APAC and Europe will join two North American teams to compete for the opportunity to play against the bottom Stage 1 teams. The top four teams from Relegation will be placed in CWL Global Pro League Stage 2. All Stage 2 teams also secure a spot in the 2017 CWL Championships, taking place in Orlando, FL., August 9 13.

For teams that are not participating in Stage 2, the Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) will give them the opportunity to compete for placement at the 2017 CWL Championships. Each region will have its own LCQ event, taking place as follows:

EU: Runs July 1-3 at the Gfinity Arena in London. The top 16 teams from Europe based on CWL Pro Points will battle it out, and the top six teams from the event will go to the CWL Championships. Roster lock deadline is June 26 th . EU players can register here.

. EU players can register here. APAC: Runs July 7-9 in Melbourne, Australia. The top 16 teams from the Asia/Pacific region based on CWL Pro Points will compete, and the top two teams will head to the CWL Championships. Roster lock deadline is June 26 th . APAC players can register here.

. APAC players can register here. NA: Set for July 25 at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, where the top 16 North American teams based on CWL Pro Points will compete for a chance to be one of the eight teams sent to the CWL Championships from this qualifier. Roster lock deadline is July 10th. NA players can register here.

Be sure to check out https://www.callofduty.com/esports and follow @CODWorldLeague on Twitter , Instagram and Twitch for the latest CWL updates.

Call of Duty World League Presented by PlayStation®4 is proud to partner with Major League Gaming Corp. as the North American tournament operator and broadcast partner for the upcoming season. Through MLG's proven live streaming capabilities and technology, MLG.tv will help to deliver the CWL Pro League across mlg.tv/callofduty.

For the latest intel on the Call of Duty World League Presented by PlayStation®4 and for live broadcasts check out: http://www.callofduty.com/cwl, tv.majorleaguegaming.com/channel/cwl, www.youtube.com/majorleaguegaming.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future including statements about the features and event timing of the CWL Global Pro League Stage 2, Relegation Tournament, 2017 CWL Championships and Last Chance Qualifiers, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a registered trademark of Major League Gaming Corp.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005456/en/

Contacts:

Major League Gaming

Bruce Dugan

VP, Communications

bdugan@mlg.tv