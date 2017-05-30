Frequent technological advances are creating many new opportunities for medical device manufacturers. New products are hitting the market, and existing devices are becoming more accessible. Because of these changes, many companies are looking to enter new markets and regions. As it is essential to be well informed before such a project, these companies are turning to Infiniti Research to help them evaluate these markets.

Market Landscape Analysis for Clean Intermittent Catheterization

Clean intermittent catheterization (CIC) is widely considered an effective method of bladder management for patients with idiopathic or neurogenic bladder dysfunction. Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in demand for urinary catheters, leading a global provider of innovative medical devices to seek out a market opportunity and landscape assessment study.

Infiniti's experienced healthcare team tracked recent developments and innovations in the market, spoke to stakeholders, and analyzed proprietary and open data sources to create a comprehensive view of the market. The team provided the client with a clear understanding of the market and payers landscape, distribution landscape, and market opportunities, creating a competitive analysis of the CIC market in terms of expansion and future strategic planning.

Infiniti Analyzes Market for Safety and Personal Lancets

There have been numerous technological advancements in the home healthcare industry, including the area of safety lancets. The lancet market is expected to grow substantially over the coming years, and medical device companies are keeping their eyes on it. A leading organization in the market therefore recently approached Infiniti to perform a market intelligence study that would offer insights into the global safety lancets and personal lancets market.

The primary objective of this assessment was to help the client analyze the trends, challenges, competitive landscape, and market drivers for the safety and personal lancets market. It also offered a detailed overview of the latest technology standards and the market's distribution structure. This allowed the client to gain a thorough understanding of the market and make informed decisions relating to it.

Market Landscape Assessment for Radiography Systems

Due to the rise in the elderly population and increased number of road accidents and casualties, the healthcare industry is steadily adopting digital radiography systems. However, manufacturers looking to enter this dynamic market space also face challenges such as identifying reimbursement options and navigating regulations. To develop an effective entry solution for floor-mounted digital radiography systems, a global manufacturer of diagnostic products approached Infiniti to assess the potential of the digital radiography systems market in the US.

The primary objective of this study was to provide clear insights into the market landscape, marketing strategies of competitors, and major customer segments. Infiniti's research team engaged with industry experts and developed modeling methods needed to forecast the market's growth. They also conducted interviews with key stakeholders and investigated annual reports, databases, and other resources. The result was actionable insights on the market landscape, market size, major trends, distribution channels, market prices, competitors and their products, and major customer segments.

