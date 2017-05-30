Global Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities Databook (2014-2020) - Mobile Shopping, Travel, Entertainment and Event Pay, Digital Products and Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2020), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile commerce market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2015-2021 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

It also includes market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others.

Reasons to Buy:

Understand market opportunities and key trends along with five year forecast (2015-2021).

Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 China Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 China Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2015-2021

4 China Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

5 Further Reading

