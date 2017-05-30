Healthcare Logistics Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.58% During 2017 to 2021, Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Healthcare Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global healthcare logistics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of healthcare logistics services of generic drugs and branded drugs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the healthcare logistics market is provision of end-to-end integrated services. Several cold chain service providers have recently started to offer end-to-end integrated services, such as road, air, rail, and ocean transportation and warehousing to end-users in the global healthcare logistics market. Logistic vendors are providing cold chain management services to end-user customers and participating in their decision-making processes. Many logistic service providers offer end-to-end cold chain management services, such as inventory management, order scheduling, order forecasting, warehousing, and delivery management.



According to the healthcare logistics market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased investment in technology. The market is witnessing huge investments in technologies, such as IT solutions, which enable the streamlining of logistics. With further sophistication and advances in technology, the market is expected to exhibit tremendous potential for growth.

The following companies as the key players in the global healthcare logistics market: DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, KUEHNE+NAGEL, CEVA Holdings, and FedEx. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Agility, Air Canada Cargo, Biocair, Biotec Services International, Cold Chain Technologies, Continental Cargo, CSafe, Helapet, Igloo Thermo-logistics, LifeConEx, Marken, Nordic Cold Storage, Panalpina World Transport (Holding), VersaCold Logistics Services, and World Courier Management.

