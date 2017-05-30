CHAPEL HILL, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- CROS NT announced today that Mark Paul has been appointed President of the company's North American operations effective June 1, 2017. Paul brings a wealth of operational and commercial experience to the role and most recently has been serving as Senior Vice President of Program Management for CROS NT.

"Mark is the perfect candidate for what is an important role within the business. He has a strong customer focus and a great understanding of the needs of our U.S. customer base," said Andrew MacGarvey, CROS NT CEO. "We are investing heavily in the region and Mark will be charged with growing our capability and connecting our service portfolio with the needs of the market there. I look forward to working with him and his team as we continue to expand the business," he added.

"We have a great team in the U.S. and I am delighted to have this opportunity to grow that team and shape our offering for the North American market. I look forward to spending time with our customers and companies wishing to engage with us so I can ensure CROS NT LLC continues to deliver at the highest level," said Paul.

Paul has more than 25 years of experience serving customers and managing clinical trials in a number of successful clinical development businesses including CEO of StatWorks, Inc.; co-founder and CEO of PharPoint Research; Managing Partner, Sales and Marketing, Veracity Logic, LLC; and several management positions at Quintiles, Inc. He holds a BA in Economics from the College of William and Mary, and an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Paul will be attending the DIA 2017 Annual Meeting in Chicago June 18-21 where CROS NT is exhibiting at Booth #1040 and celebrating its 25th anniversary.

ABOUT CROS NT

Founded in 1992, CROS NT is a data-driven Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing services from feasibility to clinical study reporting for Phases I-IV and medical device trials. CROS NT's services include regulatory consultancy, monitoring, data management, biostatistics programming & analysis, pharmacovigilance and medical writing -- and accompanying eClinical applications (data visualization, EDC, IWRS, eCOA/ePRO etc.). All services are underpinned by strong clinical and biometrics project management with offices located in Europe, the USA and India.

