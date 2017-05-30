BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank have announced their partnership with Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ) located in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and its affiliate, Instituto Valenciano de Infertilidad (IVI) who have recently merged as IVI-RMA Global, to provide funding to support the organization's extensive expansion projects in New Jersey and throughout the U.S. As the primary financial institution for the organization, the Bank will provide comprehensive advice and support to assist in IVI-RMA Global's continued growth in the U.S.

Since 1999, RMANJ is recognized as one of the largest and most successful IVF programs in the U.S. They have grown their new patient database over 70% in the last five years bringing more than 40,000 babies to loving families. IVI-RMA Global is committed to providing fertility solutions to offer the best chance of success in the shortest time possible; and with their upcoming expansion projects in New Jersey and throughout the U.S., they will become one of the largest and most successful global fertility networks.

"Peapack-Gladstone Bank is thrilled to partner with RMANJ, a world-renowned leader in the field of infertility," says Lisa Gallo-Conklin, Managing Director, Commercial Private Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. "RMANJ presently has 10 medical facilities, with exciting initiatives to expand its presence throughout the U.S. Financial support of the company's growth plans, together with the opportunity to offer unparalleled client service and advice to its partners, physicians and employees, is the ultimate banking relationship." Richard T. Scott, M.C. of RMANJ states, "We were extremely impressed with the thoughtful, creative and responsive approach of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. They understand our business and are providing terrific ideas and value that will allow us to grow and prosper."

Through the financial support of IVI-RMA Global's expansion initiative, Peapack-Gladstone Bank looks forward to providing its high-touch, private banking experience to support the company's initiative in providing unprecedented patient care and positive results in the field of reproductive medicine.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.95 billion as of March 31, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

