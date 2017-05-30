NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Polsinelli, an Am Law 100 firm with offices in 20 cities across the U.S., announced today Frank Spano joined as a shareholder in its New York office. Spano brings extensive domestic and international consumer class action and arbitration experience to the firm's Commercial Litigation group.

"We are delighted to have Frank join our growing business litigation practice in New York," said Russ Jones, chair of Polsinelli's Litigation Department. "Frank brings a wealth of experience helping business clients defend and resolve disputes, especially representing international clients with legal matters in the United States."

Spano has been lead attorney for high-profile class action and multi-district litigation matters in various industries including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, food, dietary and other consumer products. Recently, he served as co-lead counsel on a Chinese drywall litigation that involved thousands of multi-district litigations in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Additionally, Spano has handled international arbitrations relating to product liability claims for a Chinese telecommunications company and U.S. aircraft and automotive manufacturers.

"Frank's depth of expertise in class action litigation and arbitration adds another big jolt of power to our 'Powerhouse' Commercial Litigation team," said Dan Flanigan, chair of Polsinelli's Financial Services Department and managing partner of the firm's New York office.

Prior to joining Polsinelli, Spano was a partner in the law firm Hogan Lovells. He earned his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

"I am excited to join the Polsinelli team, as we continue to expand our capabilities in New York and around the U.S. to offer our clients creative and cost-effective solutions to their business disputes," Spano said.

Polsinelli was designated by general counsel as one of the top six "Powerhouses" nationwide in Complex Litigation and a Standout in Everyday Commercial Litigation in the BTI Litigation Outlook 2017 report, and received a National Tier 1 ranking from U.S. News and World Report. The practice is also ranked by Chambers USA in Litigation: General Commercial.

