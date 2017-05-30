Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis and Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Agricultural Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period 2015 to 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview 3.1 Current Trends 3.1.1 Growing Demand for Small-Sized Packs 3.1.2 Advancements in Agricultural Packaging 3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Agricultural Packaging 3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Constraints 3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Agricultural Packaging Market, By Product

4.1 Plastic Packaging

4.2 Other Products

5 Agricultural Packaging Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities

7 Leading Companies 7.1 KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.2 Amcor 7.3 Tetra Laval 7.4 Bemis 7.5 LINPAC 7.6 DS Smith 7.7 Mondi 7.8 Anderson Packaging 7.9 Conwed Global Netting Solutions 7.10 Packaging Corporation of America 7.11 Berry Plastics 7.12 Sonoco 7.13 Silgan 7.14 Parakh Agro 7.15 Purity Flexpack

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbb24g/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716