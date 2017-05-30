WICHITA, KANSAS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Bombardier Business Aircraft invites media representatives to celebrate the milestone delivery of the 3,000th Learjet aircraft manufactured. This event also marks the delivery of the 100th Learjet 75 aircraft. Senior executives from Bombardier Business Aircraft will be in attendance for this special event, where a photo op will be conducted following the celebration ceremony. A static display will feature aircraft spanning several Bombardier prototypes.

Where: Bombardier Learjet Site, One Learjet Way, Building 14, Wichita, KS, 67209. Please use entrance on Harry Street. (Click here to see the map for directions) When: Friday, June 2, 2017 10:00 am - Media Registration 10:30 am - Celebration Ceremony 11:00 am - 12:00 pm - Lunch & Static Display RSVP: Please email Dominique.Cristall@aero.bombardier.com to confirm your attendance. The event is open to registered media only.

Contacts:

Dominique Cristall

Bombardier Business Aircraft

+ 1 316-946-2847

dominique.cristall@aero.bombardier.com



