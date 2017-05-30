OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- This document corrects and replaces the media advisory that was sent on May 30, 2017 at 08:30 ET. The previous media advisory mentioned a release time of 8:15 am ET when it should read 10:00 am ET.

CMHC will release its 2017 Seniors' Housing Reports on Wednesday, May 31 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

This annual report provides a description and analysis of the seniors' housing market in Canada, including vacancy rates and average monthly rents.

The national and regional reports will be made available at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/housingmarketinformation/.

