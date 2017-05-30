Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Aircraft Fuel Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $14.5 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Product Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising number of aircrafts due to increased air traffic

3.1.2 Growing demand from emerging regions

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Aircraft Fuel Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Engine Type

4.1 Jet Engine

4.2 Turboprop Engine

4.3 UAV Engine

4.4 Helicopter Engine



5 Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Technology

5.1 Fuel Feed

5.2 Gravity Feed

5.3 Fuel Injection

6 Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Application

6.1 Commercial

6.2 UAV

6.3 Military

7 Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Component

7.1 Fuel Valve

7.2 Inerting Systems

7.3 Piping

7.4 Fuel Gauges

7.5 Fuel Pump

7.6 Fuel Filters

7.7 Fuel Control Monitoring Systems

7.8 Other Components

8 Aircraft Fuel Systems Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

Honeywell International, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation Woodward, Inc.

Meggitt

Zodiac Aerospace Sa

GKN

Triumph

Crane

Woodward

