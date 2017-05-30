BioSig Technologies, Inc.: BioSig Technologies to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4+ billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:30 AM PST / 2:30 PM EST. Kenneth L. Londoner, Executive Chairman of BioSig Technologies, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

The presentation will cover the Company overview as well as recent highlights. To arrange a meeting with management, please email Lora Mikolaitis at lmikolaitis@biosigtech.com.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View BioSig's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BSGM

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EPTM System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig's main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the PURE EP System.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Contact:

Name: Lora Mikolaitis

Phone: 310-948-7200

Email: lmikolaitis@biosigtech.com

