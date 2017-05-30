Global $6.54 Billion Inverter Duty Motors Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 - Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Inverter Duty Motors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Inverter Duty Motors Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.54 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing application areas of inverter duty motors

3.1.2 Standardization in Emerging markets

3.1.3 Increasing Scope in the Fixed Speed Applications

3.1.4 Recent technological developments of Inverter Duty Motors

3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Inverter Duty Motors Market, By Construction Material

4.1 Aluminum

4.2 Cast Iron

4.3 Laminated Steel

5 Inverter Duty Motors Market, By Standards

5.1 Nema Standards

5.2 IEEE Standards

5.3 Other Standards

6 Inverter Duty Motors Market, By Application

6.1 Extruders

6.2 Conveyors

6.3 Fans

6.4 Pumps

6.5 Other Applications

7 Inverter Duty Motors Market, By End User

7.1 Chemicals and Oil & Gas

7.2 Food & Beverage

7.3 Metal & Mining

7.4 Paper & Pulp

7.5 Other End Users

7.5.1.1 Cement industries

7.5.1.2 Pharma

7.5.1.3 Textile processing

8 Inverter Duty Motors Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 ABB Ltd.

10.2 General Electric Company (GE)

10.3 Siemens AG

10.4 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.5 Crompton Greaves Limited

10.6 Nord Drivesystems

10.7 Havells India Ltd.

10.8 Regal Beloit Corporation

10.9 Adlee Powertronic Co. Ltd.

10.10 WEG SA

10.11 Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation

10.12 Nidec Corporation

