Research and Markets - Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 2017-2021 With Ford, Volkswagen, GM, Honda & Nissan Dominating

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of CNG in luxury vehicles. The adoption of CNG in the luxury vehicles segment is high. In 2017, Audi offers A4 Avant g-tron, which can be run on CNG or gasoline. Audi A4 Avant g-tron is equipped with 2.0 turbo fuel stratified injection (TFSI) engine, oducing 170 HP power, generating a maximum torque of 270 Nm. Audi has altered the pistons and valves of the model, specifically for gas operation, and to ovide very low comession ration adequate for CNG vehicles.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in CNG market in APAC. The demand for diesel in China has declined since 2014, and there is an increasing demand for CNG and LNG powered vehicles in China. In 2013, there were approximately 250,000 NGVs in the commercial industry, mainly confined to heavy duty trucks and commercial buses.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is huge unorganized aftermarket for CNG vehicles in India. The aftermarket for CNG kits is a highly unorganized sector. In June 2016, the government of Delhi imposed a temporary ban on the endorsement of retrofitted CNG in passenger cars. After this interim court order, the Department of Transport in Delhi banned retrofitting of CNG conversion kits in used cars mainly due to safety related concerns. The State Transport of Delhi demanded that CNG vehicles, which are available in the aftermarket to be certified by authenticated authorities. CNG is a highly inflammable fuel, and the kits were deemed unsafe to be used in cars.

Key vendors:

Ford Motor

Volkswagen

General Motors (GM)

Honda Motor

Nissan

Other prominent vendors:

Audi

Chevrolet

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/trllh4/global_compressed

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716