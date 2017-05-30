SIGMA Gateway Delivers the Ultimate in VSAT, L-Band, Inmarsat Fleet Xpress, 4G/LTE and Wi-Fi Connection Management

Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, announced the release of SIGMA Gateway, a new network device capable of managing Speedcast's global VSAT, L-Band, Fleet Xpress, 4G/LTE and Wi-Fi services. SIGMA Gateway delivers the high availability and performance of Fleet Xpress in a secure and integrated environment via the integrated Inmarsat type-approved Soft Network Service Device (SoftNSD).

"We are excited to launch SIGMA Gateway and begin delivering this new solution to our customers," said Tim Bailey, executive vice president, products, marketing, business development, Speedcast. "Designed to meet the needs of smart shipping and handle the tough ocean environment with multiple equipment redundancy, SIGMA Gateway will provide our customers with Speedcast's unmatched connectivity, value added solutions and applications."

SIGMA Gateway consumes only 1U of rack space, with eight integrated managed network switch ports available for customer use and can be optionally supplied with an additional eight to 24 ports. Implementation of the SIGMA Gateway can save up to 5U of rack space, compared to a separate NSD, router, server and network switch appliances.

SIGMA Gateway provides a secured virtualized environment where third party virtual machines (VM) can be hosted. VMs are completely managed via the SIGMA Portal, allowing for remote configuration and dedicated resource allocation. This ensures that the VMs always operate with maximum efficiency and in a secure environment independent of each other.

SIGMA Gateway offers flexible crew services, including combined pre-paid PIN-based internet and voice calling services, allowing for simplified voucher generation and management from shore.

Redundancy and reliability are key features of SIGMA Gateway, equipped as standard with includes dual hot-swap power supply units, RAID1 dual hard drives and multiple network interface cards to ensure maximum uptime. The SIGMA Gateway can also be doubled, giving complete hardware redundancy with failover for high availability requirements.

SIGMA Gateway provides the safety of Cisco's FirePOWER® next generation firewall to the maritime world, via an optional virtualized system on board. SIGMA Gateway delivers cybersecurity peace of mind to a fleet via advanced malware protection, URL filtering and next-gen intrusion prevention, reducing the risk of cyber-crime affecting vessel operations.



