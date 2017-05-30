NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on the Product tanker Shipping sector.

WEBINAR OVERVIEW

The Webinar will discuss trends and developments in the product tanker sector, including supply and demand, asset values and freight rates, second hand and newbuild markets, industry consolidation, access to capital -- all key factors affecting the product tanker market today. The discussion will focus on the sector and not on individual companies.

FEATURED PANELISTS

Kim Ullman, Chief Executive Officer - Concordia Maritime (CCOR-B (STO))

Marco Fiori, Chief Executive Officer - d'Amico International Shipping (BIT: DIS)

Eddie Valentis, Chief Executive Officer - Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ: PXS)

The webinar panel discussion that will be moderated by Mr. James Jang, Shipping Analyst, Maxim Group.

The webinar is organized by Capital Link, a New York-based investor relations and financial communications firm, with a strategic focus on Shipping. For a complete list of Capital Link's upcoming and past webinars, please visit webinars.capitallink.com.

REGISTRATION

To access the live webinar at no cost, please register at http://webinars.capitallink.com/2017/product_tanker/index.html.

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a roundtable discussion with the moderator and the panelists. It will last for a total of one hour. 45 minutes will be allotted for the panel discussion, which will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. This webinar will be archived and available for replay upon registration from June 2, 2017.

Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

Participants can submit questions prior to, or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to Capital Link at questions@capitallink.com.

ARCHIVED WEBCAST FOR REPLAY

An archived webcast of this presentation will be publicly available at no cost within approximately 48 hours after the event. Those who are interested can access the webcast for replay when they register for the event or afterwards through the event page as indicated.

ABOUT PYXIS TANKERS

Pyxis Tankers owns a modern fleet of six tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features and modifications. We are well positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, strong customer relationships, and an experienced management team, whose interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.

ABOUT CONCORDIA MARITIME

Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. We focus on safe, sustainable and reliable transportation of refined oil products, chemicals and vegetable oils. The Company's B shares were first listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1984. Concordia Maritime's business model aims to enhance shareholder value through the daily ship operations and the active purchase and sale of vessels. For more information, please visit the company's website www.concordiamaritime.com.

ABOUT D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

d'Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d'Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world's leading privately owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d'Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its controlled subsidiary namely d'Amico Tankers Limited, Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern, high-tech and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 and 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a history and a long tradition of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key market maritime centres (London, Dublin, Monaco and Singapore). The company's shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DIS".

CONTACT:



Nicolas Bornozis

Capital Link, Inc. (New York)

Tel: 212-661-7566

E-mail: shipping@capitallink.com



