sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,378 Euro		+0,019
+1,40 %
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB1,378+1,40 %
DAMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING0,289-1,70 %
PYXIS TANKERS INC--