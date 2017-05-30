WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - JAR of Hope, one of the nation's foremost foundations dedicated to funding research for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), recently appointed three new members to serve on its board. Joining the JAR of Hope Board of Directors are Ann Marie Earle, Tamer Gouda, and Andrew Cameron, all three who possess a robust history of team leadership, financial management, and project execution.

Ann Marie Earle, MBA, currently serves as the Global Head of Finance for the Branded Division at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, based out of Princeton. In this role, Earle is accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the Branded Division of Sun. She monitors and directs the implementation of strategic business plans, maintains in-depth relations with all members of the management team, oversees the issuance of financial information, reports financial results to Sun's Board of Directors, ensures that recordkeeping meets the requirements of auditors and government agencies, and sustains relations with external auditors while investigating their findings and recommendations.

Previously, Earle worked as Senior Director for Amicus Therapeutics, where she headed financial and strategic planning with a primary role of managing and setting company short-term and long-term strategy. At Amicus, she was responsible for ensuring the accuracy of financial results and consistency with corporate and business unit accounting policies and procedures as well as identifying and communicating risks, opportunities, and resource allocations. Earle oversaw the company's strategic planning model as it related to company vision, spending, and overall operational effectiveness.

Earle attended Harvard Business School as part of the Executive MBA Program after earning an MBA from Monmouth University in 1993, with a Concentration in Corporate Finance and Strategy. Previously, she attained a BS in Accounting and Finance from St. John's University in 1987. She's the Owner and Chief Operating Officer of TITLE Boxing Club in Holmdel.

Tamer Gouda possesses over sixteen years of proven success in the area of leadership and resource development. Gouda currently serves as Director of Resource Development for United Way of Monmouth County in Farmingdale. He manages, plans, and executes all corporate and individual fundraising activities for a three million dollar plus campaign that has experienced growth every year since 2015. Additionally, Gouda spearheads special event fundraisers, including planning and implementing annual golf outings, develops marketing and campaign solicitation materials, and utilizes social networking sites to increase the company's outreach and messaging while enhancing relationships with key community volunteers.

Mr. Gouda previously stood as Associate Director of Alumni Relations at King's College in Pennsylvania where he organized multi-day alumni reunions and homecoming weekends for several hundred alumni, orchestrated local and regional alumni events, and coordinated an alumni phone-a-thon, which included managing a team of volunteers and staff to raise over $450,000 annually. Gouda serves as Vice Chair of Outreach for the Greater Monmouth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Vice Chair for the Greater Monmouth Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Group.

Tamer Gouda holds a Masters of Public Administration from Marywood University in Scranton, PA, as well as BA in Political Science from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Andrew Cameron is a dynamic entrepreneur and Co-Founder, General Partner, and Director of Business Development for BCRC Management, which owns all proprietary and franchising rights for Urban Coalhouse Pizza & Bar, and Tommy's Coal Fired Pizza. Cameron, along with his partners, created, built, and developed the core structure of these businesses, managing 100 employees in four locations that generates nine million dollars in annual food and beverage sales. Cameron negotiates and secures liquor licenses and brokers real estate transactions with major developers. As Director of Business Development at BCRC, Cameron identifies viable retail locations that fit designated square footage parameters and demographic overlays. He oversees the architectural layout and construction of store buildout until completion, delivering a turnkey unit.

Formerly, Cameron was Founder, Partner, and Director of Sales & Marketing at Consumer Mortgage Group, a mortgage bank in Woodbridge that employed 20 bankers and loan officers, with underwriters and a support staff of seven. In this position, Cameron monitored and helmed all aspects of day-to-day activities including mortgage files from opening to close. Mr. Cameron is highly adept at implementing strategies and changes required to remedy any business challenges and has displayed a proven track record in developing and retaining top-notch professionals.

"On behalf of JAR of Hope, we're pleased to welcome three individuals with such invaluable skill sets to our Board of Directors," remarked Jim Raffone, JAR of Hope Founder and President. "The board and I have the utmost confidence in the experience and leadership abilities of Ms. Earle, Mr. Gouda, and Mr. Cameron, and we look forward to expanding JAR of Hope's national reach and awareness behind the direction and expertise each member of the board brings related to specific business aspects such as financial management, resource development, strategy facilitation, and project implementation. The mission to cure Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is contingent upon the know-how and nuance that each member of our board displays."

About JAR of Hope:

JAR of Hope was founded in 2013 by James Raffone, after his young son, Jamesy, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Duchenne is a form of muscular dystrophy that is caused by a mutation in the dystrophin gene. The absence of dystrophin results in muscle deterioration -- leading to paralysis, decreased cardiac function, and eventual death. Duchenne affects about 300,000 young males worldwide with approximately 20,000 cases in the United States. Currently, Duchenne has no cure and the average life expectancy of those affected is 25 years. However, JAR of Hope is devoted to eliminating the disease by bringing awareness and raising funds directed to ongoing research.

