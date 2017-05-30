TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Axiom Real-Time Metrics, the premier provider of eClinical software solutions and services to small to mid-sized life sciences organizations, will be exhibiting at the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois June 3-5, 2017.

The 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting will bring together over 30,000 oncology professionals from across the world to discuss state-of-the-art treatment modalities, new therapies and ongoing controversies in the field.

Axiom is positioned at Booth 2115 and attendees are invited to join Axiom team members for gourmet coffee. In total, fifteen team members are representing Axiom at the event including Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder, Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Robert Arbeit, Chief Clinical Scientist and Wendy Fiander, Director, Clinical Operations. Attendees are encouraged to connect with the team to learn more about Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite and the unified modules Randomization, Inventory Management and Safety Management.

"Our team is looking forward to speaking with attendees and sharing information about how our award winning Fusion eClinical Suite helps organizations manage their clinical trials more effectively and efficiently. Being 'Truly Unified' makes our product offering unique in the industry, and we are always passionate about sharing what that really means and how that benefits our clients short and long term. By delivering a connected hub, Fusion empowers sponsors to successfully manage every aspect of their study from a single logon. Included in the connected hub are EDC, DM, IWRS, Inventory Management, Payment Tracking, and other significant components," conveyed Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

"The Fusion eClinical Suite provides uniquely tailored reports to support clinical oncology studies, including tumour response assessment and tracking, patient profiles and biomarker reports. Axiom has delivered solutions for global oncology studies for the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, Breast Cancer and Leukemia, among others. The platform is geared towards running both Phase I to complex oncology programs, enabling US to global studies to operate with far greater efficiencies benefiting from the single logon of Fusion," shared Dr. Robert Arbeit, Chief Clinical Scientist.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

