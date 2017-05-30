Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts Report 2013-2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emergence of new generation sensors, single chip solutions and new generation component

3.1.2 Better understanding of physiology, anatomy and disease patterns

3.1.3 Increased number of end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and diabetes

3.1.4 Companies are developing approaches to combat sepsis from therapeutics

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Blood Purification Equipment Market, By Type

4.1 Continuous Blood Purification (CBP)

4.2 Hemoperfusion (HP)

4.3 Hemodialysis(HD)

5 Blood Purification Equipment Market, By Application

5.1 Acute Drug Poisoning

5.2 Chronic Renal Failure

6 Blood Purification Equipment Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Accel Diagnostics LLC

8.2 Aethlon Medical Inc

8.3 Cerus Corp Company

8.4 Circle Biologics, LLC

8.5 CytoSorbents Corp

8.6 NxStage Medical Inc

8.7 Spectral Medical Inc

8.8 Toray Medical Co Ltd

8.9 Stellarray, Inc

8.10 Medtronic

