TOMAHAWK Electric Car Set for 2018 Production

Contender for fastest supercar in the world, sneak peek of the wrath unleashed!

800 Horsepower

1000 Pounds-feet of torque

0-60 mph in 2 seconds when in Race Mode, 4 seconds in Street mode

1.2 G-force in cornering

100 kWh, lithium-ion battery

370 Mile range

Lightweight Carbon Fiber Body

Lightweight Carbon Fiber Chassis

All-wheel drive

Four electric motors

2+2 seating

Four leather racing seats

Leather and carbon fiber surfaces

Onboard computer

Live 360 degree camera

Front and rear cargo area

Active safety technologies

Collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking

Even weight distributionof 50% in the front and 50% at the rear

Length188"

Wheelbase110"

Width80"

Height47,5"

The Tomahawk's wide body design and sharp aggressive lines commands power with an impressive 0-60 in 2 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world. Dubuc Motors, the company bringing this insane sports car to market announced today a glimpse of the specifications for its new 2018 model which will be produced in the thousands of units appropriately intended for a niche market within the luxury segment.

With a host of innovative technologies and a refined look from its prototype, the production model will be a force to be reckoned with as much for its breathtaking acceleration as for its convenience for daily commuting. A carbon fiber body and chassis dress the Tomahawk while the scissor doors invigorate its exotic look on the outside, the opulence of the interior invites comfort and connectivity in a sleek cabin along with an extra row of seats to appreciate the experience.

"We are pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible in the automotive industry to create a wow experience for our customers every time they get behind the wheel" says co founder Mike Kakogiannakis. The four motors supplying demented acceleration are independently coupled to each wheel for a balanced traction that can be used in either race or street mode depending on the senses evoked, promising an appealing alternative for bachelors and modern families alike.

The company has an ongoing crowdfunding IPO underway and have already welcomed hundreds of investors in support of their product launch. This opportunity is open to everybody internationally through their website or Start Engine, the platform hosting their Reg A+ offering.

For more information or to commit funding on the equity crowdfunding campaign, please visit http://www.dubucmotors.com

