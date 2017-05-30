Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Cone Beam Computed Tomography Scanners 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The unit sales in this segment are growing the fastest in the dental imaging industry; however, prices are declining rapidly, which greatly slows down the growth of the CBCT market. With the emergence of CBCT technology, the CBCT scanner market has experienced rapid growth as the applications have expanded beyond 3D reconstructions of a patient's facial structure to include pan/ceph imaging capabilities. This has resulted in a general shift away from panoramic/cephalometric systems, as specialists such as orthodontists and GPs performing minor oral surgeries have invested in CBCT scanners.

Earlier adoption of CBCT scanners resulted in the majority of sales of smaller FOV CBCT scanners, as they were primarily used by implantologists and oral surgeons. As small FOV CBCT scanners were offered with panoramic and cephalometric X-ray capabilities, in addition to their affordability compared to large FOV scanners at the time, a greater portion of GPs began integrating the systems into their practices, replacing high-end panoramic X-ray systems.

These systems are called combo units and they dominate the 2D and 3D market by combining both capabilities in one system. Most large FOV CBCT scanners are not actually purchased by dental clinics across Europe, since are capable of taking the image of the whole skull, and as a result, are extremely costly. This level of unstitched image size is not needed in dental offices where the small or medium FOV units are more than capable of capturing images that are sufficiently detailed for implants and TMJ surveys. Therefore, even large dental clinics seldom go beyond medium FOV scanners when they shop for 3D imaging products.

