PLACERVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - A lucky player went home a winner at Red Hawk Casino this Memorial Day weekend. The slots at Red Hawk continue to pay out more jackpots, to more winners, more often, with the latest winner taking home a $1,354,395 Wheel of Fortune® wide-area progressive jackpot.

The lucky Rewards Club member from Shingle Springs, Calif., was visiting Red Hawk Casino this past weekend and was enjoying his time playing some of his favorite slots. When the reels lined up, he thought he may have won $1,000 and was shocked to find out he hit the top jackpot payout of $1,354,395. The club member, who wishes to remain anonymous, immediately contacted his family to join him in celebrating his big win.

"Our guests enjoy playing at Sacramento's 'Best Casino'. The large variety of table games and slots, along with the outstanding service they receive from our team members gives our guests an amazing casino experience each and every visit," says Bryan deLugo, General Manager.

Red Hawk Casino has been awarding more jackpots, to more winners, more often. Visit www.redhawkcasino.com to see all of the recent winners or download the all-new myRedHawk' mobile app. Red Hawk Casino is conveniently located on Highway 50 at Red Hawk Parkway. Call 888-573-3495 for more information

