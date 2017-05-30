

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Tuesday, trimming recent gains amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official.



With incoming economic news scrutinized ahead of the upcoming Fed rate-setting meeting, traders were looking for clues about whether tightening of monetary policy is imminent.



August gold settled at $1,265.70/oz, down $5.70, or 0.5%, having risen three weeks in a row.



U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in May, the second consecutive monthly decline. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index slipped to 117.9, down from 119.4 in April. Economists expected a reading in the neighborhood of 119.5.



Meanwhile, personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in April after rising by 0.2 percent in March. The increase matched economist estimates.



Fed Gov. Lael Brainard says a rate hike and winding down of the Fed's balance sheet may be warranted soon.



'With the labor market continuing to strengthen, and GDP growth expected to rebound in the second quarter, it likely will be appropriate soon to adjust the federal-funds rate,' she told the New York Association for Business Economics.



