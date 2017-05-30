Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Intraoral X-Ray Systems 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The intraoral X-ray market consists of intraoral X-ray units, analog film, PSP systems, PSP plates and digital sensors. Over the past several years, the industry was in a state of change as traditional film-based procedures experienced sharp declines, shifting the market to incorporate digital capturing methods. However, this transition has already taken place across most of the countries covered in this report and the market is currently quite stable. The intraoral X-ray unit market is almost entirely a replacement market and will almost completely flat throughout the forecast period.

The intraoral analog film market will continue to be cannibalized by the rapid penetration of digital sensors and PSP systems, as it has been for some time now. As the remaining dentists who have yet to adopt digital X-ray capturing devices incorporate digital imaging into their practices, the resulting decline in the intraoral analog film market will stifle growth of the overall intraoral X-ray market. While unit sales growth varied greatly from country to country, such as strong growth in Germany but poor market penetration in France, the ASPs of PSP systems were declining all around.

This is largely due to the market saturation of PSP systems these days, especially in countries like Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, as they remain the most popular alternative among dentists compared to analog systems. Additionally, there is a wide array of manufacturers who produce these systems, and the prices can vary greatly between competitors. Growth in PSP plate purchases will be primarily fueled by an increasing market penetration of PSP systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Research Methodology

2. Product Assessment

3. Country Profiles

4. Intraoral X-Ray System Market

Companies Mentioned

Carestream

Sirona

Danaher Group

Planmeca

Dürr Dental

Vatech

Acteon Group

Cefla Group

Owandy

FONA

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjvxh7/europe_market.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006161/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Radiography