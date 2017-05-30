United States Residential Water Treatment Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Residential Water Treatment Market 2017" report to their offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the United States Residential Water Treatment Marketincluding market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2023.

Market Definition by Product:



For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:

Point-of-entry (POE) systems:Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems:Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall mounted (typically in Asia ).

). Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems:The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems:FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems:These systems are also knows as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters:This study also covers replacement filters.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Definitions/Acronyms

II. Americas: Executive Summary



Revenues - Americas

Market Measurements

CAGR

Technology by Revenue

Segments by Revenue

Distribution by Revenue

Bubble Map Based on Popular Trends

III.United States Residential Water Treatment Market



Market Measurements

Market Drivers

Quotes on Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Quotes on Market Restraints

Pricing Trends

Quotes on Market Trends

Market Trends: Smart

Key Players

IV. Market Data



Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Total Residential Water Treatment Market: Distribution Share Analysis by Revenues

Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Point-of-Use CT & UTS Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues

Point-of-Use FM Water Treatment Systems: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Point-of-Use FM Water Treatment Systems: Market Share by Revenues

Point-of-Use Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Point-of-Entry Water Treatment Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues

Point-of-Entry Replacement Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Pitcher Systems Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

Pitcher Systems Market: Market Share by Revenues

Pitcher Filters Market: Revenue Forecasts, 2016-2023

V. About

Companies Mentioned



A.O. Smith Corporation

Amway

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems

Hague Quality Water International

Helen of Troy

Kenmore

Kinetico Incorporated

Pentair plc

PUR

Rainsoft

The 3M Company

The Clorox Company (BRITA)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ffx6k6/united_states

Media Contact:

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716