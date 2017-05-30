Pharma companies have been facing recent problems in retaining their customers as the companies concentrate mostly on their brands. In fact, a popular 2011 poll marked pharma as one of the least customer friendly industries on the planet. The growing competition in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a major concern for the different vendors in the market to maintain positive customer relationships, and eliminate competition.

In a blog titled Walking the Fine Line Must Pharma Companies Try to 'Please' Their Customers, global analytics and advisory firm Quantzig evaluates some of the ways pharma industries are using customer analytics to manage their customers.

Quantzig notes that analytics can "determine that whether the deployment of the customer retention solutions will deliver expected results or not. Also, it sees that if the pharmaceutical industry can focus on customer engagement, keeping the privacy factors of patient-medical service provider configuration intact."

In terms of customer engagement, "Customers generally restrict themselves from approaching a pharma company for the second time for a health issue. Analytics provides a holistic approach in such situations. This approach helps pharmaceutical companies to engage with their patients, thereby understanding their actual need and providing them with solutions that are aligned to those needs."

Customer analytics has made the pharmaceutical industry start to use social media like Facebook and Twitter pages as a preferred medium for communicating with their customers. Through social media channels, pharma companies can now deliver the required information related to common ailments, its impact, and solutions for their cure. This will help in gaining customer loyalty as customers will be able to seek suggestions for their various queries.

More information on how customer analytics is being adopted in the pharma industry and how leading pharmaceutical companies are achieving almost 60% patient conversion rate using customer analytics, can be found using Quantzig's resources. These resources are compiled from Quantzig's team of over 500 analysts with industry expertise.

