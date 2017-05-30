Global 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2014 to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine market was valued at US$ 102.1 Mn in 2014, and is expected to reach US$ 155.0 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2015 to 2022.

Asia Pacific dominated the global 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine market in 2013 and is expected to retain its position in the near future. The growing demand for rubber products from the automobile industry has booted growth of global 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine market in the region. Increasing demand for automobiles from developing countries such as China and India has led to growing demand for rubber products which in turn has led to the demand for 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine in the market.



North America accounted as the second largest market for 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine and is expected to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand. Rising demand for rubber products in the region has boosted market growth of 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine in the region. Growing demand for automobiles from the developing economies has led to growing automobile industries in Europe.



Therefore, growing automobiles industries has led to high demand for rubber products, thereby contributing to the growth of 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine market. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also anticipated to fuel market growth of 1, 3 - Diphenylguanidine during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

Key Trends:

- Used in manufacturing of rubber products

- Used in chemical industries as primary standard

- Used for metal detection

- Opportunities from increasing research activities to identify additional products and industrial uses



