Global $1.06 Billion Air Data Systems Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2016 & Industry Forecasts 2017-2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Air Data Systems Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Air Data Systems Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $1,060 million by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Narrow body aircraft demand boosting the market growth

3.1.2 Growing market for large military UAVs

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of air data systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Air Data Systems Market, By Component

4.1 Sensors

4.2 Electronic Unit

4.3 Probes

5 Air Data Systems Market, By Aircraft Type

5.1 Very Large Aircraft

5.2 Wide Body Aircraft

5.3 Narrow Body Aircraft

5.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

5.5 General Aviation

5.6 Regional Transport Aircraft

5.7 Fighter Aircraft

5.8 Military Transport Aircraft

5.9 Rotary Wing Aircraft

6 Air Data Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Military

6.2 Civil

7 Air Data Systems Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Aeroprobe Corporation

9.2 Ametek Inc.

9.3 Astronautics Corporation of America

9.4 CFM International

9.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

9.6 GE Aviation

9.7 Honeywell International Inc.

9.8 Meggitt PLC

9.9 Optical Air Data Systems, LLC

9.10 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

9.11 Rolls-Royce

9.12 Shadin Avionics

9.13 Thales Avionics

9.14 Thommen Aircraft Equipment

9.15 United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xzwrmh/global_air_data

