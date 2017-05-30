LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - FalconStor Software, Inc., a leading storage software provider, has announced the availability of FreeStor ® in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Customers will now be able to purchase FreeStor on AWS Marketplace and benefit from data optimization, intelligent predictive analytics, business continuity, data protection and disaster recovery, all through a single storage management platform both in cloud and on-premises environments.

FreeStor, a storage virtualization and cloud platform, helps IT organizations realize more economic value out of existing environments as well as future storage investments with great flexibility and operational efficiency. Customers enjoy centralized pay-as-you-go usage and billing through their AWS monthly invoice.

"We are delighted that AWS customers will now be able to discover FreeStor within a few clicks on AWS Marketplace," said FalconStor President & CEO Gary Quinn. "The cloud is continuing to grow in popularity. The FreeStor platform allows users to migrate from any on-premises environment and offers organizations the bridge to cross the gap between on-premises and the cloud, effectively creating their own virtual data centers, without tying themselves to specific hardware, hypervisors, networks, protocols or vendors."

Alongside this new addition, FreeStor's intelligent approach to flexible data management includes key unique features. Organizations only pay for licensing of their primary instance of data, not the total amount of storage consumed. With FreeStor, customers are fully enabled to add public cloud storage in order to create a hybrid architecture that can be managed simply and efficiently through a single pane of glass.

