LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - FalconStor Software, Inc., a leading storage software provider, has announced the availability of FreeStor
FreeStor, a storage virtualization and cloud platform, helps IT organizations realize more economic value out of existing environments as well as future storage investments with great flexibility and operational efficiency. Customers enjoy centralized pay-as-you-go usage and billing through their AWS monthly invoice.
"We are delighted that AWS customers will now be able to discover FreeStor within a few clicks on AWS Marketplace," said FalconStor President & CEO Gary Quinn. "The cloud is continuing to grow in popularity. The FreeStor platform allows users to migrate from any on-premises environment and offers organizations the bridge to cross the gap between on-premises and the cloud, effectively creating their own virtual data centers, without tying themselves to specific hardware, hypervisors, networks, protocols or vendors."
Alongside this new addition, FreeStor's intelligent approach to flexible data management includes key unique features. Organizations only pay for licensing of their primary instance of data, not the total amount of storage consumed. With FreeStor, customers are fully enabled to add public cloud storage in order to create a hybrid architecture that can be managed simply and efficiently through a single pane of glass.
For more information or to schedule a demonstration, call (+1)631-773-5859 or email salesinfo@falconstor.com.
About FalconStor
FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution, FreeStor
Contact:
Dori White
631-773-5819