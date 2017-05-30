CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ("Birchcliff") (TSX: BIR) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared the following quarterly cash dividends for the calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017:

Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend per Share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common Shares BIR $0.025 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred BIR.PR.A $0.500 Shares, Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred BIR.PR.C $0.4375 Shares, Series C

The dividends are payable on June 30, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2017. All of the dividends have been designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff's Common Shares and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "BIR", "BIR.PR.A" and "BIR.PR.C", respectively.

