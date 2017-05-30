TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Enviro-Serv, Inc. (OTC PINK: EVSV), the parent and publicly traded vehicle of Enviro-Serv USA Inc., a full service and fully licensed Florida pest control operation, is pleased to announce record-setting second quarter current results as well as record-setting expected final second quarter results.

Chris Trina, Chairman and CEO, had these exciting remarks for the investing public about the current and expected final results of 2017quarter two financials: "We are having a blowout quarter and only two-thirds completed at this juncture. We have recorded combined sales in April and May of $80,000 and easily expect to reach $100,000 by the end of the quarter ending June 30th. We are literally hitting on all cylinders and quite proud of these results. We have successfully diversified our sales in all 3 major categories -- Government, Commercial and Residential -- while experiencing the busiest termite season in the past 9 years here in Tampa Bay. We are seeing high profit margin jobs completed and feel strongly about not only sales but our expected net profits as well."

Trina went on to exclaim, "As we explore opportunity beyond pest control, such as organic fertilizer entry into the marijuana growers market along with our joint marketing venture with Quality Roofing, we are pleased to announce we now have 33 5-star reviews with Home Advisor. The partnership with them in the termite and pest control arena continues to soar and prosper. This one single decision to join the team at Home Advisor is without a doubt the single best marketing investment made to date."

In a consistent effort to update the investment community and to stay transparent on exciting developments with Enviro-Serv, Inc., Trina ended his comments by stating, "We stated certain goals and expectations in our January letter to shareholders that we are very proud are coming to fruition. As we continue to grow and expand our pest operations and look for more territory growth we are taking sales diversification very seriously and intend to earn revenues from non pest control sectors over the short term. We have successfully reduced shares significantly and now setting financial records sets us up nicely for a very strong overall year that shareholders can be proud of. I realize there are some non-believers and frustrated shareholders but I ask for continued patience as we strive to build on shareholder value and market cap increase through our internal efforts going forward. I look forward to updating the investing public again very soon on some further exciting news."

About Enviro-Serv, Inc.

Enviro-Serv, Inc. (EVSV) is a Tampa based public corporation specializing in providing full service pest control management in the counties of Hillsborough and Pinellas. These pest control services are captured in our wholly owned subsidiary, Enviro-Serv USA Inc., which owns and operates the franchise Pestmaster Services-Tampa. Please visit our websites at www.evsvinc.com and www.pestmaster.com to learn more.

