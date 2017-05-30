Smart Age Solutions Presents with Google at JCK Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Smart Age Solutions, a leading national provider of digital marketing services for the jewelry industry, will be bringing Google to JCK Las Vegas. This will be the first time ever in the show's history to have the powerhouse combo in attendance. Alongside Smart Age Solutions, the pair will be presenting Google This Way speaking sessions dedicated to discussing industry trends, mobile evolution, and digital marketing, specifically for Jewelers, key strategies used by Smart Age Solutions to grow the brands of over 500 independent jewelry retailers across US and Canada.

In addition to the sessions, a Google representative will host one-on-one consultations at Smart Age Solutions' booth (S11013) on Tuesday, June 6th, and Wednesday, June 7th, providing an extremely exclusive and unique experience for jewelers to directly interact with Google.

Smart Age Solutions has earned Google's highly coveted title of "Google Premier Partner," becoming the only Premier Partner in the fine jewelry space. Google premier SMB partners must meet Google's most stringent eligibility and training requirements, including proven expertise and years of experience in delivering high-performing AdWords campaigns and receive the highest level of support, including extensive Google product and account management training and direct access to the latest Google beta technology and products.

"I'm extremely honored and blessed to have been selected by Google as one of their Premier Partners. It's certainly a testament to our mission to always strive for quality and service above all else. Being the only Premier Partner in the jewelry space, it allows us to further tailor and bring success to all our incredible clients," said Emmanuel Raheb, CEO of Smart Age Solutions.

About Smart Age Solutions:

Smart Age Solutions is a digital marketing agency servicing the jewelry industry, growing their online audience through social media, pay-per-click advertising, SEO, email marketing and web design and development, retargeting ads, and digital billboards. Smart Age Solutions ensures they are always at the leading edge of new online marketing techniques through their partnership with Google. They have access to the latest Google beta technology and products. For more information about Smart Age Solutions, visit http://www.smartagesolutions.com/.

About JCK:

JCK is a trusted partner connecting jewelry retailers and manufacturers/suppliers with trends, news, products, education, and partners to build business. Whether attending face-to-face events, building inventory with online and onsite sourcing, or obtaining authoritative news and insights from JCK Magazine - the leading industry publication in print and online - JCK offers a suite of tools and events to deliver sound solutions, innovative opportunities, and essential information. For more information on JCK, visit http://lasvegas.jckonline.com.

Media Contact:

Tequilla White

Phone: 917.902.3015

Email: pr@smartagesolutions.com

Additional Links:

Smart Age Solutions Website





SOURCE: Smart Age Solutions