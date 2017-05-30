Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market: 2017 2022" report to their offering.

The global aerospace floor panel market was valued at US$ 340.4 million in 2016 and is forecasted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% over the next five years to reach US$ 468.8 million in 2022.

A healthy expected future growth rate offers a plethora of opportunities to the entire ecosystem of the market. Increasing production rates of key commercial and regional aircraft, such as B737, B787, A320, A350XWB, and C Series; upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ; requirement of lightweight aircraft flooring, advancement in flooring technology; and increasing global aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the same period. Largest commercial aircraft fleet size; gradual shift of manufacturing/assembly plants of OEMs; and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919, ARJ21, and MRJ, fuelled by increasing passenger traffic, will continue to drive the Asia-Pacific market in coming years.

Some of the major companies in the aerospace floor panel market are The Gill Corporation, Triumph Group, B/E Aerospace (now Rockwell Collins), EnCore Group, and Zodiac Aerospace. New product development, adoption of advanced lightweight materials, and collaboration with OEMs are some of the key strategies adopted by companies to gain a competitive edge over other competitors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aerospace Floor Panel Market: Overview and Market Forces

3. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market By Aircraft Type

4. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market By Core Material Type

5. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market By End-User Type

6. Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market By Region

7. Competitive Analysis

8. Strategic Growth Opportunities

9. Company Profile of Key Players

Avcorp Industries Inc.

B/E Aerospace, Inc. (Rockwell Collins)

The EnCore Group

Euro-Composites S.A.

The Gill Corporation

Triumph Group (Triumph Composite Systems)

Zodiac Aerospace

Related Topics: Commercial Aerospace, Flooring