European Ventilation Equipment Market, 2022 - Driven by Stringent Regulations Introduced by the European Union - Research and Markets

European shipments value of ventilation equipment is forecast to reach US$5 billion in 2017, from an estimated US$4.98 billion in 2012, further projected to reach above US$5.8 billion by 2022 registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2017-2022 period.



Driven by stringent regulations introduced by the European Union to reduce energy consumption in buildings, the European ventilation industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for energy efficient ventilation products. Modest but steady growth in construction activity in the residential and commercial sectors would enhance demand for ventilation equipment. Other factors, such as awareness about importance of indoor air quality would go a long way in renewing market demand. Overall outlook for shipments of ventilation equipment in Europe is expected to be picking up, although at a moderate pace.

The report analyzes the European ventilation equipment shipments covering all of the 27 European Union countries with special focus on Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Ventilation product segments analyzed in this study include Axial Fans, Centrifugal Fans, Cross Flow Fans, Domestic Exhaust Fans, Roof/Box Fans, Range Hoods and Air Handling Units (AHUs) for Ventilation.

This report profiles 25 major market players and 47 other key players that are engaged in ventilation equipment production in Europe. The research also provides the listing of the companies engaged in the production of ventilation equipment in Europe. The list of companies covers the address, contact details and the website addresses of 287 companies.



Key Business & Product Trends

- New Hybrid Fan for Climate Control and Ventilation, RQM MultiEvo Introduced by Nicotra Gebhardt

- Faber's Talika Hood Received the Red Dot Design Award for Best Product Design

- Munters Developed New WM54 Fiberglass Fan Using Munters Drive Technology

- Ziehl-Abegg Developed New ZAbluefin Radial Fan

- ebm-papst Launched the RadiPac Series of Centrifugal Fans with a New Mechanical Design

- X-TAIRMINAL, TROX's Newly Developed System to Manage Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems

- Launch of New RadiCal Centrifugal Fans in 3D Scroll Housings by ebm-papst

- Alcedo SGR's Master Climate Solutions Group Acquired by Dantherm

- Safegard Systems Acquired by Swegon Group

- Unveiling of the Fiberglass Cone Vplus Fan with Permanent Magnet Motor by Multifan

- ebm-papst showcases its latest energy-saving fans

- Breathing Buildings Acquired by Volution Group

- Vent-Axia Introduced the Next Generation of Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery, Sentinel Kinetic Advance

- Ziehl-Abegg to Relocate EC Production from Kunzelsau to Kupferzell

- Launch of Ned Air Omni Line Series Air Handling Units

- Munters AB Launches new EC52 motor fan

- ebm-papst Developed AxiBlade Axial Fans for Every Pressure Range Applications

- Flakt Woods and DencoHappel Merge to form FlaktGroup

- Ruskin Air Management Ltd Acquired by Swegon

- Acquisition of TTL Reinforces the Position of Systemair in Germany

- Schonmann AG Acquired by Dantherm

- Flakt Woods Introduced eCO Top Energy Recovery Units

- 2VV Acquired by Systemair AB

- Introduction of CIAT's Most Recent CLIMACIAT Product Range

- Unveiling of TROX's FSL-U-ZAS Underfloor Unit

- Acquisition of EXHAUSTO Boost the Growth of the ALDES Group in Northern Europe

- Unveiling of Zehnder ComfoAir Q Model Range of Central Ventilation Units

- New Centriflow 3D Mix Flow Impeller Launched by Flakt Woods

- Launch of Ned Air EduComfort CM 1100 LN Decentralized HR Ventilation Unit with Heat Recovery

- ebm-papst Offers RadiCal Centrifugal Fans for Clean Rooms

- Swegon Reinforces its Presence on the German Market and in Residential Ventilation by Acquiring bluMartin

- One-Half of the Air-Site AB's Shares Acquired by NIBE

- EUROVENT Certificate Received by AMALVA for its KLASIK AHU Range

- Nicotra Gebhardt's New Generation Roof Fans Outperforms ErP Directive

- Introduction of Vent-Axia's New Sentinel Kinetic High Flow Model

- Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH Unveils new MTC-MultiControl for EC-Fans

- Munters AB Unveils MPX Exhaust Fans

- ELTA Group Building Services Introduces Multiflow SEM and SEL Fan products

- Volution Group Acquires Weland Luftbehandling AB

- ebm-papst Launches 4300N DC Axial Fans

- Munters AB to Acquire Reventa

- Rosenberg Introduces EC Unoboxes ME, new Exhaust Unit

- Ziehl-Abegg Launches ZAvblue Centrifugal Fan

- Systemair Buys Air Handling Business from Kolektor

- Lindab to Acquire Froid Partn'Air

- Volution Group Completes Acquisition of Ventilair Group

- Systemair AB to Acquire Menerga NV

- ELTA Fans Accelerates its Production Capacities

- Lindab to Acquire IMP Klima

- Vent Axia Launches Silent Fan

- Flakt Woods Launches JMv Aerofoil Axial Flow Fan

- Vent-Axia Introduces the 200ZP series Ventilation solution

- BerlinerLuft Group Expands in Europe

- Systemair AB Acquires Menerga AS

- DencoHappel Launches COM4plus Universal Air Handling Solution

- DencoHappel Unveils ATpicco Air Handling Unit

- Centrotec Acquires PRO-KLIMA d.o.o

- Ziehl-Abegg Develops New Energy-Saving EC055 Motors

- Brink Develops Air 70, a New Ventilation System

- Torin-Sifan Establishes New EC Manufacturing & Technology Centre in Swindon

- Fantech Introduces EC Fans



Key Topics Covered:

Part A: European Market Perspective

1. Introduction



2. Ventilation Regulations & Standards



3. Key Market Trends



4. Key Market Players



5. Key Business & Product Trends



6. European Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective



1. Czech Republic



2. Denmark



3. France



4. Germany



5. Italy



6. The Netherlands



7. Poland



8. Portugal



9. Spain



10. Sweden



11. The United Kingdom



12. Rest of Europe

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

1. Research Methodology



2. Feedback

Companies Mentioned



- AL-KO Therm GmbH (Germany)

- AZ KLIMA, a. s. (Czech Republic)

- Aermec S.p.A (Italy)

- Airflow Developments Limited (United Kingdom)

- Airforce S.p.A (Italy)

- Aldes Group

- Aldes Group (France)

- Amalva UAB (Lithuania)

- BerlinerLuft. Technik GmbH (Germany)

- Best S.p.A (Italy)

- Delta Neu S.A.S (France)

- ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG

- Elica S.p.A.

- Elta Group

- Hamon D'Hondt SA (France)

- Helios Ventilatoren Gmbh + Co., Kg.

- Hidria Rotomatika d.o.o.

- Howden Group Ltd

- Munters AB

- NIBE Energy Systems (Sweden)

- Remak A.S. (Czech Republic)

- SIG Air Handling International (Belgium)

- STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

- Sodeca S.L.U. (Spain)

- Soler & Palau Sistemas De Ventilacion, S.L.U.

- Swegon AB

- Systemair AB

- TLT-Turbo GmbH (Germany)

- TROGES Luftungstechnik (Austria)

- TROX GmbH

- Volution Group plc

- Vortice Elettrosociali S.p.A (Italy)

- Vostermans Ventilation B.V. (Netherlands)

- Zehnder Group AG

- Ziehl-Abegg SE

