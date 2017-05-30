Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Ominto, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMNT) resulting from allegations that Ominto may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 30, 2017, Seeking Alpha published an article stating that Ominto entered into two highly questionable transactions, including acquiring a Danish entity. The article states that the transactions were intended to increase Ominto's book value to help it attain a NASDAQ listing in March 2017, which triggered bonuses for Ominto's CEO. The article further states that one of the largest shareholders of the acquired Danish company is also a shareholder of Ominto, has been convicted of fraud, and alleged to have engaged in insider trading. The article states that his affiliation with one of the acquired companies has not been disclosed by Ominto to the SEC. On this news, shares of Ominto fell sharply during intraday trading.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Ominto investors.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

